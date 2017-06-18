Bo Dukes indicted for role in Tara Grinstead case

Ryan Duke in court on February 23 (Source: WALB)

A grand jury in Ben Hill County has indicted Bo Dukes for his role in the death of Tara Grinstead.

He was charged with concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering he apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Investigators said Dukes helped conceal Grinstead's death.

According to the indictment, Tara's body was burned.

He was arrested on March 3rd and has since been released on bond.

Grinstead, a former beauty queen and Irwin County High School teacher, disappeared in October 2005.

It wasn't until late February of this year that the GBI made any arrests.

Ryan Duke is facing murder charges.

You can read the full indictment below.

