Dads celebrate Father's Day, talk family and culture

Across the country families are celebrating dads today. For some families in Albany, it's not just about making dad happy, but also forming traditions.

"Family things," said Daniel Cruz. "It's year round for us."

For this Albany family, originally from Guam, Father's Day is another Sunday spent together.

"Our tradition back home in the islands is we get together every Sunday," said father John Cruz. "We just hang out and we help each other cook and we celebrate every occasion."

On this occasion, John Cruz had brunch at Chehaw with his four sons and 11 grandchildren. Daniel is his oldest son.

" As far as fathers, we are the heads of the family," said Daniel Cruz. "Our wives do a lot for the family but as a dad for my sons I know I've got to be strong and I've got to bring everybody together."

Unity and tradition is what the the Cruz family is all about.

As a former marine, who was always on the move, John knows the importance of making time for family.

"We try to maintain our culture here and we try to pass it on to our grandkids and our great-grandkids," said John.

He said he works to instill that in his kids.

"To all the dads out there, our job is special," said his son Daniel. "We have a major responsibility on what goes down in the world. We do have a special place here."

As the Cruz family continues to grow, John said he'll make sure at least one day a week is spent together.

"It builds characters in our grandkids and our kids. To me, it's love," said John.

Other families also took part in the Chehaw brunch.

The Waller family came from Worth County to spend the day at Chehaw.

They started with brunch and then it was off to the zoo.

It was all eight-year old Neil's idea. He said he wanted to do something fun with his dad.

"He's very special, he gives me best hugs and he's very sweet to me," said Waller.

