Albany author launches new book

An Albany author launched a new book this weekend, but it wasn't your typical signing launch.

The Author of 'Soul Ties ... It's Time to Be Free' wanted to make her book launch a celebration.

Drenda Davis-Jackson graduated from Monroe High School in 1992.

That's where she launched her book.

The celebration had special guests who told the story of the book through song and praise dancing.

The book talks about Davis-Jackson's relationships and how they shaped her.

"Some of those relationships may have made some people quit, but they helped me to move on, to be stronger and to be a better person," said Davis-Jackson.

Dozens of people attended the launch.

Davis-Jackson is a self-published author.

