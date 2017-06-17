Harris retires, Firebirds drop season finale vs. Lions

The Firebirds failed to pick up the victory in what turned out to be John Harris' final indoor football game.

The Columbus Lions (9-3) came into the Albany Civic Center Saturday night and handed the Firebirds (2-9) a 50-34 loss to close the regular season.

The Firebirds got off to a cold start turning the ball over on their first two drives and giving up two early touchdowns.

Columbus led 21-3 at the end of the final frame, and would never let the Firebirds back within striking distance.

It was the 2nd win of the season over Georgia in the National Arena League's one true rivalry.

The Lions will take on the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks in the playoffs on Friday. The season is over for Harris and the Firebirds who ended the campaign on a 5-game losing streak.

