Firebirds Indoor Youth Football League championships

Every morning before the Georgia Firebirds home games, the kids warm up the turf.

The final Saturday of the season was no different.

The Firebirds Youth Indoor football league had its championships Saturday.

There are three divisions and there are a total of eight teams.

The Lee Warriors won the 8U division, and the DCX Rams won both the 10U and 12U divisions.

Players and coaches volunteer to help the league run smooth.

"We take a lot of time out of our day to give back," said Richard Brigham who helps operate the league. "The kids are our future. That's how we look at it."

This was the leagues 2nd year. The Firebirds are the only team in the National Arena League with a youth league.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10