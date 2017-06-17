Chehaw hosts 'Day with a Cop'

Kids and adults enjoyed food, a bouncy house, and even bike giveaway (Source: WALB)

It's not typical for police officers to picnic with community members.

But Saturday, Chehaw hosted "Day with a Cop" for South Georgia families to meet with local law enforcement.

Hundreds of people showed up for the event.

Kids and adults enjoyed food, a bouncy house, and even bike giveaway.

Albany Police Detective Timothy Harvey says he enjoys the event each year.

He said it's the perfect chance for the public to interact with officers in a different light.

"It's good for them to see that we are normal people. We like to have a good time just like they do. We like to come out here, have fun, grill and eat food just like everyone else. That's good for kids to see us in that way," said Harvey.

This was the seventh day with a cop.

The police department hopes to do it again next year with an even greater crowd.

