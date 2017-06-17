Phoebe hosts annual 'Men's Health Fair'

Hundreds of people went out to the Men's Health Day. (Source: WALB)

This Father's Day weekend, Phoebe HealthWorks is putting the focus on dads.

Hundreds turned out for the Men's Health Fair in Albany.

Organizers had free health screenings, food, massages, and more.

Phoebe community benefits coordinator Darrell Sabbs says the goal is to educate men on how taking simple steps to ensure a long life ahead.

"So we use this as an opportunity to lift men up, to encourage men, to engage themselves, to be mindful of how important taking care of their health is," said Sabbs.

This event wraps up National Men's Health week.

