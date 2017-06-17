Albany leaders hosts town hall about illegal drugs

Law enforcement is warning people saying street drugs are getting more addictive and more powerful.

Dougherty County EMS has responded to more than 40 overdoses in 2017 alone.

"There's a day Albany and there's a night Albany. And that night Albany is wild," said City Commissioner Jon Howard.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard called this town hall meeting a few weeks ago.

He called it just before a synthetic Percocet outbreak caused multiple overdoses in Georgia including right here in Albany.

Howard said he's hoping to show residents that drugs are in Dougherty County too.

"We are not exempt from this overdose in Dougherty County," said Howard.

City leaders educated people on how opioids, methamphetamines, and cocaine affect the brain. They also passed around samples of street drug knockoffs and prescription drugs so people could see the differences.

"I came out to be more educated on the drugs and how they're being used and how they're coming into our neighborhood," said Jennie Pope, a resident of Dougherty County.

Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Major Prurince Dice encourages residents who couldn't be there Saturday morning to do their own research on drug overdoses.

"If you have family members that may be using drugs it is important to look at measures on how to prevent that, if they are ever in a situation where they overdosed and we don't know what's going on.," said Major Dice. "It's really hurting, destroying and the most important part about it is our future generation."

Protecting the future generation is what both residents and city leaders hope to do.

