Girls strengthen spirit and skills at FCA team camp

After taking a year off, the Fellowship of Christian Athlete's Girls basketball team camp returned to Albany.

Seven high school teams spent three days and two nights at Albany State University.

Teams played up to six games per day, but basketball was only a piece of the pie.

Each of the nearly 125 girls received the Holy Bible.

They also had team devotionals, as well as listen to speeches from homegrown Super Bowl Champion Anthony Laster.

"Coaches that want to build character in their teams they look forward to camps like this where they not only get the playing time but the spiritual part which is going to last for eternity," said FCA director Bill Cox.

The camp was attended by Baker County, Cairo, Cook County, Echols County, Tift County, Westover and Maynard Jackson (Atlanta).

