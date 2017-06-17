Live and Learn: Panthers have a new attitude for '17-'18

The Americus-Sumter boy's basketball team had a disappointing end to their postseason.

They're now taking the first steps to redemption.

The Panthers are mid-way through their June gauntlet of team camps and showcases.

This weekend they played in four games at the Lee County Trojans League.

Four months ago the squad was bounced in the first round at home after having hopes of a title.

The letdown was a reminder for the crew that nothing is granted.

Head coach Michael Hoffpauir says the team's mindset has evolved, and he's enjoying it.

"We have an attitude now to not let any opportunity pass," said Hoffpauir. "We've been working hard. guys have been begging to get back in the gym since that loss. It's kind of showing this summer. We've had a real good output from some new guys."

The panthers plan to get in 35-40 games in the month of June.

