Thomasville football player arrested for illegal substance

The Morgan County Jail confirmed a Thomasville High football player is in custody after being found with a controlled substance at a team football camp in Athens.

The identity of the student-athlete has not been released.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported was a rising senior, and was surrendered to the Morgan county Sheriff's Office by the Bulldogs coaching staff.

He was also reportedly removed from the football team.

