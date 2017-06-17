81-year-old man killed in Lowndes Co. wreck

A man was killed in a wreck in Lowndes County Friday evening.

Georgia State Patrol said Samuel Culpepper, 81, was traveling on Howell Road and crossing Inner Perimeter Road when he was hit by another driver.

Troopers said Culpepper did not yield at the stop sign on Howell Road.

GSP said no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10