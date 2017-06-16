Dougherty County still provides help for storm debris cleanup

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful and Dougherty County Public Works officials want January 22nd storm victims to know there is still help to clean debris off your private property.



Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful is coordinating volunteers with the Charlie Freeman ministries in providing free storm debris cleanup in the county, pushing that debris to the curb for pickup.

Officials say there are still areas on Radium Springs Road, Pine Glen, and Hill Road with " an abundance of debris on private property." Officials say many victims are elderly, or don't have the money to pay contractors. But there is help.

"They can call Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful and fill out the paperwork", said Dougherty County Public Works Director Larry Cook. "And we can try to coordinate our volunteers to work with Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful to extract the material where our contractor can pick it up."

If you need storm debris help, call Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful at 229-430-5257 to request help from volunteers.

