Senior citizens danced the night away at senior prom

On Friday at the Albany Civic Center, some Albany senior citizens turned back time and hit the dance floor.

The Albany Parks and Recreation Department, police and others hosted a senior prom for those 50 and older.

The evening featured some of the top hits from now and decades past.

A 95-year-old woman was recognized for her love of the recreational programs the city has to offer.

"If I didn't get to go to my high school prom back then, I have a second chance. That's what this is all about. Coming down to downtown Albany to meet new friends," said Recreation Supervisor Tee Taylor.

The dance was sold out Friday night.

