Fellas walked the runway for a cause at the Bow Tie and Sock Gala

People in Albany let loose at a couple of fun events on Friday night.

Some of Albany's finest showed off their swag on the runway.

The Albany Police Department hosted its second annual Bow Tie and Sock Gala.

A panel of judges scored contestants on a number factors.

Proceeds will benefit an officer in need of a kidney transplant.

"I decided to mix it up with different colors as you can see here. The blazer, the bow tie, also, add a little color to the socks right here," said contestant Bryant Leverett.

The event was organized by the Albany Police Departments community relations department.

