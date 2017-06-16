Albany town hall to help inform community on dangerous drugs

Preventing deadly overdoses and making people aware of dangerous drugs in the Albany community will be the topic of a town hall meeting on Saturday.

Commissioner Jon Howard is organizing the event.

Leaders from Dougherty County EMS and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit will teach those attending how to identify harmful substances.

Howard said the meeting is partially being held in response to the large number of opioid overdoses seen in Georgia recently.

"We have seen a substantial spike in a lot of prescription drugs," said Howard. "Unfortunately, what happened several weeks ago in Macon and Bibb County has filtered into Dougherty County. So, we want the public to come out tomorrow to be informed, engaged and educated."

The town hall will start Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and will be held at the East Albany Community Center on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

