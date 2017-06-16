Albany GSP to host job fair in search of a few good troopers

The Georgia State Patrol is looking to hire new troopers.

The Albany post has several open jobs for qualified applicants.

They will be able to meet with people currently in those positions at a job fair next week.

The event will also serve as an appreciation day for troopers.

Cpl. Andrew McKenzie said that keeping shifts fully staffed is important for every post.

"When our shifts are filled in, we can make sure that all areas of responsibility we are required to attend are fully staffed," explained McKenzie.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. and will be held at GSP Post 40 on the Liberty Expressway.

