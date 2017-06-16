Proposed Lee Co. hospital pushes forward after wetland survey

The proposed Lee County hospital has cleared another big step in moving towards construction.

On Friday, officials learned that none of the property is considered a wetland.

Officials said an Army Corps of Engineers study showed there are no protected wetland areas where the hospital will stand. That means builders will not have to make plans to avoid certain parts of the property, which will save some costs for builders.

Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said those involved will still try to preserve the natural beauty of the area.

"We're going to try to retain as much of the natural beauty as we possibly can," said Muggridge. We do want there to be water features, those kind of things, on that property as we move forward."

Muggridge said officials are confident the state's Certificate of Need approval should be complete within a matter of days.

Then, managers can move forward with the next steps of the project.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10