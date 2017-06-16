12-year-old girl killed in Coffee County ATV crash

A 12 year old Coffee County girl was killed Friday afternoon when the ATV she was driving crashed.More >>
The Turner County Commission worked to slash its budget by hundreds of thousands of dollars, including major changes for the next fiscal year. The commission hosted a public hearing Monday to hear residents' thoughts on the cuts, including the EMS branch in west Ashburn.More >>
The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for an unregistered sex offender.More >>
Rebeca Mayor Mike Hasty read his letter of resignation at the city council meeting on Monday.More >>
Community leaders and Thomasville Police officers are joining together, talking about issues law enforcement face in the community. Thursday, they held a community and police unity meeting.More >>
