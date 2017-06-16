12-year-old girl killed in Coffee County ATV crash

A 12-year-old Coffee County girl was killed Friday afternoon when the ATV she was driving crashed.

Georgia State Patrol said Makenzie Cothran, of Denton, was killed in the crash just before 5 p.m. on Friday on Burkett Church Road in Northern Coffee County.

Troopers said Cothran was driving the four-person Yamaha Viking ATV northbound on the dirt road when it hit soft dirt, ran into a ditch and overturned.

Troopers said Cothran was ejected and the ATV struck her.

A 12-year-old girl was a passenger on the ATV Cothran was driving. Officials said she suffered only minor injuries and ran 3 miles for help.

Troopers said neither girl was wearing the ATV's seat belts when it crashed.

