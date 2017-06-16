Teams pit stop in Leesburg during action-packed June

Basketball never stops, and Leesburg is the latest hotspot in the area for the area high school basketball teams.

The 4th annual Lee County Trojans League tipped off Friday afternoon.

Just three months removed from the basketball season, teams are already in full preparation mode for next winter.

June is a fast-paced month for South Georgia basketball programs.

Many teams play in camps and showcases like these, and will get in about 40 games in 30 days.

Nearly a dozen high schools are being represented between three locations: Lee County High, Lee County Middle and Live Oaks Elementary.

Each school is getting a taste of what their 2018 squad will look like.

"We're trying to get these kids ready," said Trojans head coach Kirven Davis. "Especially here at Lee county because we set the bar high the last couple years. We got to maintain that and the only way to do that, you have to work in the summertime."

The majority of the area teams involved are postseason teams.

That includes the Trojans who have reach the 2nd round of the playoffs the past two years.

Play picks back up Saturday morning at 10, the doors are open to the community.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10