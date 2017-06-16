Inspired by late coach, Tiger Paws win nationals

The Tiger Paws are filling up the trophy cases (Source: WALB)

In the Master's, everyone is chasing the green jacket. But in the US Finals Cheer competition it's a race for the coveted white jackets.

For the second straight year the Albany Elite Tiger Paws didn't return home empty handed.

Two of their three teams won first place at the Pensacola Division National championships in April.

With each of the national competitions complete, they just learned two of their teams also earned second place across the United States.

"This year our two teams that were able to go on to the champions challenge got 2nd place," said head cheer coach O'tessa Robinson. "So our next goal for next year is for us to clinch those rings and be first place overall in the entire nation."

Along with the jackets the cheer squad has trophies to show for their efforts.

The team was inspired to win for their late Coach Latoya Atkins who passed this cheer season.

"It made us work 10 times harder knowing we had an angel watching over us," said cheer captain Jamiya Thomas. "Knowing that Us Finals was her last competition we worked 10 times harder to get those white jackets."

With cheer season in the rear view, the Tiger paws are preparing for their cheer camps which are open for registration.

The camp costs $50 and is June 29th and 30th. Contact Robinson at 229-894-4972 to register.

