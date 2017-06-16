Ben Hill Co. Sheriff's Office searches for unregistered sex offender

The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unregistered sex offender.

Officials say Maurice Gordon is a dangerous offender who is on felony probation out of Bibb County. They also said Gordon is known to carry a handgun on him.

Gordon is six feet and six inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. His body is covered with tattoos from his waist up to his neck, and down both arms. Gordon may also be wearing glasses and possibly traveling to Miami, FL.

His last known address was in the 100 block of Kimball Street in Fitzgerald.

Police said Gordon is banned from all counties in Georgia except Bibb County.

If anyone has any information about Gordon, you're asked to contact Capt. Ann Young at Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 229-426-5161 or 229-426-5127 or call 911.

