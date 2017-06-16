Wild Adventures celebrates Greater Rhea animals on Fathers Day

Wild Adventures wants to say Happy Father's Day to these animals called Greater Rheas.

The baby rheas are being raised by their dads!

Here are some fun facts for you, When the babies hatch, the male looks after and aggressively protects them – even from the female rheas.

And the Males will often adopt orphaned babies.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10