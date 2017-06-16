Thomasville prepares for Rose Queen Pageant

Twelve contestants are getting ready for the annual Thomasville Rose Queen Pageant.

The Pageant is a scholarship competition for young ladies who are enrolled in local schools as rising seniors.

The event is next Saturday at 7 pm in the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium.

Organizers said the pageant is always highly anticipated and a tradition in the community.

"When you come its so much fun to be out in the audience. You are on the edge of your seat just watching these girls. They look beautiful. They look radiant," said Bonnie Hayes, Tourism Director.

If you would like to attend, tickets are $5.

Our very own Karla Heath Sands will be the emcee for the ceremony.

