Thomasville Police call on parents after rise in shopping plaza complaints

Thomasville Police are warning parents after what they said is an alarming number of complaints made about a shopping plaza.

The shopping center is home to a movie theater and restaurants that teenagers frequent on the weekends.

Police said they have seen a rise in complaints involving fights, trespassing, and pedestrian issues.

Police officers in Thomasville are focused on the safety of these children here at the Gateway shopping center.

They believe many times kids are dropped off here at the movies and they walk across Highway 19 to go to other places.

Reports show the parking lot has become a spot where multiple fights have taken place.

There are also reports of kids blocking the drive thru at Taco Bell.

Leaders in this community want this area to remain a fun place for kids to hang out but a safe one too.

"We're reaching out to the parents who drop their kids off on Saturday night. Make sure they understand and are aware of whats going on with their children after they drop them off," said Major Eric Hampton.

Thomasville Police officers said they want to take a proactive approach to the issue.

They plan to hand out flyers on multiple weekends just to keep the conversation going with parents about teen safety.

