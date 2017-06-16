While you're away, the pests will play

Make sure you've taken the steps to avoid bugs from entering your home while you're away. (Source: WALB)

While you're away on your summer vacation, you usually make sure your home is locked and well lit to protect your house from intruders.

But what about the six or eight legged intruders?

Folks from Arrows Exterminators said it's important you take steps before you leave for your summer getaway.

They said you should drain sources of standing water to eliminate a source for mosquitoes.

Check out the exterior of your home to make sure your screens, doors, and windows are all closed.

Seal any leftovers in airtight containers.

Discard all of your garbage before you leave, to avoid house flies.

"A lot of times, people will see them and then they'll treat it themselves. And ants bud. So what you'll do is you'll kill those there, but all the ones they put out pheromones, so they'll tell all the other ones, 'Don't come over here.' So then they started coming over in another spot. And then you just have ants all over. Versus when they were coming to one spot. If an exterminator had been called, we could've taken the measures and gotten rid of them right there," he said.

Tallent also said, while you are on vacation, to keep your clothes in large plastic bags.

That can prevent bugs from your hotel from hitching a ride in your suitcase when you return home.

