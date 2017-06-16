Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office needs help finding owners of lost items

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owners of several family pictures and other household items.

The sheriff’s office said the items were found on Rock House Road.

One of the photos is of a 2008 Georgia Southern University graduate.

More photos of the unclaimed items can be seen in a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

If the items belong to you, or you know who they do belong to, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 229-276-2600.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10