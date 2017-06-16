Shooting victim's truck found

The Dougherty County Police have recovered a truck and trailer that went missing after a man was shot during an apparent home invasion.

DCP officers said Francis "Putt" Wetherbee, 49, was shot in the back Thursday night, and not found until about 2 p.m. Friday.

"We're kind of limited on the information we have right now. We do know that last night there was some kind of a home invasion here," said Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum with the Dougherty County Police Department.

Investigators said an employee went to check on Wetherbee at his home and found him on his back porch, shot in the back. He lives at a large privately-owned property known as Gravel Hill. It's located in southern Dougherty County.

He was then transported to the hospital for treatment. Later in the afternoon on Friday, he was flown to a hospital in Jacksonville, FL.

Investigators said Wetherbee told them four or five people “came in on him” and shot him. His home was ransacked.

DCP said they found the truck and trailer shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning in the back side of Shadowood Apartments on Brierwood Drive.

The Wetherbee family released a statement saying '"It's more dangerous and hurtful to circulate rumors. Now that police have located the truck, we ask if anyone has information about the men who attacked Putt to please call 911. They are armed and dangerous. We are so grateful for everyone's prayers and support. Putt is undergoing tests at a hospital in Jacksonville and is in the best care possible and we are just waiting to hear the prognosis."

The GBI is assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information on the home invasion shooting, call the Dougherty County Police at 430-6600, or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10