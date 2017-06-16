Man airlifted after shooting, DCP searches for victim’s missing truck

The Dougherty County Police are searching for a truck after a man was shot during an apparent home invasion. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Police are searching for a truck after a man was shot during an apparent home invasion.

DCP officers said Francis "Putt" Wetherbee, 49, was shot in the back Thursday night, and not found until about 2 p.m. Friday.

"We're kind of limited on the information we have right now. We do know that last night there was some kind of a home invasion here," said Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum with the Dougherty County Police Department.

Investigators said an employee went to check on Wetherbee at his home and found him on his back porch, shot in the back. He lives at a large privately-owned property known as Gravel Hill. It's located in southern Dougherty County.

He was then transported to the hospital for treatment. Later in the afternoon on Friday, he was flown to a hospital in Jacksonville, FL.

Investigators said Wetherbee told them four or five people “came in on him” and shot him. His home was ransacked.

His 2007 Toyota Tundra, gun metal blue color, with tag number CAJ5530, is missing.

Dougherty County Police are searching for that truck, and asking the community to help find it.

The GBI is assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information on that truck, or this home invasion shooting, call the Dougherty County Police at 430-6600, or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10