DCP issues lookout for missing truck after shooting

The Dougherty County Police are searching for a truck after a man was shot during an apparent home invasion.

DCP officers said Francis Weatherbee, 49, was shot in the back Thursday night, and not found until about 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a co-worker went to check on Weatherbee at his home in the 4600 block of Gravel Hill Road and found him on his back porch, shot in the back.

He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Weatherbee told them four or five people “came in on him” and shot him. His home was ransacked.

His 2007 Toyota Tundra, gun metal blue color, with tag number CAJ5530, is missing.

Dougherty County Police are searching for that truck, and asking the community to help find it.

The GBI has been called in to help with the investigation.

If you have any information on that truck, or this home invasion shooting, call the Dougherty County Police at 430-6600, or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

