Homeowner remains positive after house fire

The homeowner of the house that went up in flames Thursday afternoon said she is relieved no one was hurt.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the home on Hilltop Drive.

Homeowner Sylvia Maxwell said the fire started after a large branch fell, hit the power lines, and pulled the weather head attached to the home.

But she hasn't even seen her home up close yet.

She's out of town for a family member's funeral.

Maxwell is the creator of Albany Yoga Project, which is a nonprofit organization that provides yoga for public entities.

She said her students have been reaching out to her since hearing the news.

She said she's now relying on the lessons she teaches in her yoga sessions.

"Be a yes. Give up what you must. And be ready now," she said. "That's the space that I lead my life from. This is when you become a pillar of strength. This is when you have to give up what you must."

She said all of the material items can be replaced.

