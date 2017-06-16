Catch 'Lego Batman Movie' Saturday at Riverfront Park

There's a movie playing along the Flint River this weekend--and it's Lego Batman!

The popular flick is part of the 'Movies in the Park' at downtown's scenic Riverfront Park on Front Street.

An estimated 200 people enjoyed the first film a few weeks ago.

People can bring chairs and blankets, and don't forget the bug spray!

The movie begins at sundown, between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m. and there will be music starting after 7 p.m. for people to enjoy while settling in for the show.

There is also a strong security presence.

Organizers say Albany Police officers will be visible.

