Heat safety for South Georgia in the summer

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scorching hot summer weather may feel good for a short time, but can lead to heat-related illness or even death if you don't know the warning signs.

"We put on them sweat clothes, and keep them [kids] in the pool and keep in in them shade," Torand Howard, a local father said.  

But being in the South Georgia sun too long can be dangerous. 

"If you're starting to have some symptoms of heat related issues you need to get inside and cool down," Dr. Peter Donnan of Phoebe Hospital said. 

These symptoms include:

  •  High body temperature above 103 degrees
  •  Red, hot, dry skin with no sweating
  •  Rapid heart beat
  •  Throbbing headache
  •  Dizziness
  •  Nausea

If someone has symptoms Dr. Donnan recommends getting the person to a cooler place, if you cannot get them inside.

"If they can't get them inside to a cooler place, just using a garden hose and starting to cool them off can help dissipate some heat," said Dr. Donnan. 

To avoid heat illness remember to do the following:

  •  Drink non-alcoholic and low in sugar fluids often; don't just wait until you're thirsty
  •  Stay indoors, especially in air conditioning
  •  Wear loose fitting, light colored, lightweight clothing
  •  Do not leave anyone in a locked, parked vehicle
  •  Wear sunscreen SPF 15 or higher
  •  Limit outdoor activity to mornings before 10 AM and evenings after 4 PM 
  •  Rest often in shady areas

