Veterinarians say dogs need to be protected from South Georgia heat

Dr. Steven Whatley of the Bush Animal Clinic says pet owners usually don't mean to mistreat their animals, especially their dogs. But a moment of forgetfulness can end up with a dog heat stressed.

Whatley says dogs only way to cool off is by panting, but that works them physically, like running a marathon.

"They do that enough now their respirations are up, " said Whatley. "No different if they were to have just run a marathon. No water, direct sunlight, you're running a marathon, you are gong to fall over and have problems."



Dr. Whatley says always keep plenty of water for your dog during the hot part of the day, and cool shade for them to take shelter in.

