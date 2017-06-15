Albany Mall hosts Family Night

Evil doers had no chance to strike Thursday at the Albany Mall.

Super Heroes took over the food court as part of the Mall's Family Fun Night.

Children and their parents created their own costumes.

They even got to meet the real life heroes of the Albany Fire Department.

Family Fun Nights at the Albany Mall will continue every Thursday in June and July.

