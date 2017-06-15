Albany BMX rider to compete in X-Games

A BMX rider from Albany will be taking part in the X-Games this summer.

Demarcus Paul said its an opportunity he's been dreaming of since his childhood.

Six riders will compete in Paul's event. Each will make a 90 second video.

Judges will then pick the best one, weighing-in online votes from viewers.

"I was surprised when I got the call about participating," Paul said. "I think I've been in California for about five years. Over that period of time, I never expected to, but it happened so fast it's like there it is."

You can vote for Paul at the fan contest webpage and watch him on ABC on June 24th.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10