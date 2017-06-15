Rivalry weekend has the Firebirds amped for season finale

It's Rivalry week for the Georgia Firebirds, and if the anyone on the team tells you they're not itching for a win over Columbus--they'd be lying.

The (2-8) Firebirds are hosting the (8-3) Columbus Lions this weekend.

Earlier this year Georgia fell by 13 points in Columbus.

This time around the team is confident in a better outcome.

The Lions are the Firebirds fiercest rivals.

They are closest in proximity in the National Arena league, and have players on each side that have suited up for both organizations.

Georgia would like nothing more than to upset Columbus before the Lions enter the postseason, and the team expects a rowdy audience to witness it.

"They usually bring a crowd, we usually take a crowd when we play against them," said head coach Antwone Savage. "It's going to be a loud environment. Records pretty much go out the door. It's just a rivalry of in state teams playing against each other."

Two active Firebirds wide receivers were once Lions in John Harris and Terrence Ebagua.

"I don't do too much talking but the new guys that I didn't play with when I was there, one word could set me off," said Ebagua. "There's no friendliness there. But in the game there are no friends. Anything is liable to happen."

In the words of Terrell Owens, get your popcorn ready!

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. i the Albany Civic Center Saturday night.

