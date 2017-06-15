Rebecca mayor resigns during city council meeting

Rebecca Mayor Mike Hasty read his letter of resignation at the city council meeting on Monday.

Hasty said he will officially resign from his position as mayor on June 30, at 4 p.m.

The meeting was held Monday at 7 p.m.

Once the committee had gone through the night's agenda, Hasty reminded the committee about upcoming events and then read his resignation letter.

Council member Jan Maurer posted the entire meeting on Facebook, you can watch it below:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10