Rebecca mayor resigns during city council meeting

Some of the cast gave us a sneak peak at "The Wedding Singer" play in Tifton.More >>
Today: 0.91": Monthly Total 2.49"; Normal for the Month 5.21"; Yearly Total 21.49"; -/+ Year to Date -4.61".More >>
Rebeca Mayor Mike Hasty read his letter of resignation at the city council meeting on Monday.More >>
Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week. High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day.More >>
Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.More >>
