ASU hosts camp for local foster students

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week. 

High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day. 

The camp is a partnership between the Nsoro foundation and ASU's 'Foster to College' program. 

The two programs help foster kids have a smooth transition into college. 

This week their goal was to show kids what their futures could look like. 

"We're hoping that this experience will change their outlook on life," said Kevius Bass, ASU's Foster College Coordinator. "They will be interested in some things and be exposed to some things that will hopefully give them a different mindset that will make them want to go to college and better their life,"

This week's camp had about 30 kids. 

Current ASU students who went through the foster program are counselors at the camp. 

