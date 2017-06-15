Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade'

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
The group met on Thursday morning to discuss ways to unite the community. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A group of South Georgia faith based leaders are coming together with the goal "to create unity" and they want your help. 

Henry Thomas started the 'Call to Unity Crusade' in connection with the Georgia Music Association. 

He launched the initial program in the early 90's and is now bringing it back to life. 

Several South Georgia residents have jumped on board. 

Also joining the project is an author and spiritual leader from San Diego. 

The group is encouraging people to bring together their ideas to make peace and end violence. 

"That is to be able at this time to unify for strength to be able to meet the challenges," explained Thomas. "We can't meet these challenges divided. There's no way we can."

Thomas plans on having workshops and seminars for people to discuss their ideas.

The first one will be on June 27th.

If you are interested you can contact him or visit his website for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

