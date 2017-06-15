Kids find role models during 'Ties that Bind' event - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Kids find role models during 'Ties that Bind' event

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Connect
Kids paired up with community leaders to perfect a tie. (Source: WALB) Kids paired up with community leaders to perfect a tie. (Source: WALB)
James Durr is a high school student. (Source: WALB) James Durr is a high school student. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Darrell Sabbs is Phoebe Health System's Community Benefits Coordinator. (Source: WALB) Darrell Sabbs is Phoebe Health System's Community Benefits Coordinator. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dozens of of young boys in Dougherty County had a special opportunity to learn a thing or two from city and county leaders Thursday.

It was part of Phoebe's 5th annual 'Ties that Bind' Luncheon.

For those who do it often, it can be a simple process to make the perfect tie. For others it's a meaningful one. 

"I feel like a man now," said James Durr as he tightened his perfectly tied bowtie. 

Thanks to YouTube Durr is already an expert at making bowties.

For him and many others, Thursday's event was more than an opportunity to learn to tie the perfect knot. It was an opportunity to make a new kind of tie, the human kind.

"It helps us gain relationships with older men," said Durr. "We gain knowledge we haven't yet conserved."

The senior at Westover High School said the luncheon was filled with role models for him and other young men. 

"I see what has transpired with them," said Dunn. "How they have gained a future from where they previously were."

Phoebe Health System's Community Benefits Coordinator Darrell Sabbs organized the event. 

"Young people are 40 percent of the population but 100 percent of the future," he explained.

Sabbs said it's the people of the community's duty to build the young me. 

"Young boys need mentoring shadowing comfort, they need to know they can dream their biggest dream," said Sabbs.

The MCLB's Commanding Officer Colonel James C. Carroll III shared his words of wisdom about how he reached his dreams with the boys.

He talked about the people who he looked up to.

"Those individuals who mentored me," Carroll told the audience. "I remember them to this day."

Durr's dream may not be forming the perfect knot on a tie, but Thursday's event gave him the courage to go after his ultimate dream. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU hosts camp for local foster students

    ASU hosts camp for local foster students

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:29:25 GMT
    Foster students spent time at ASU this week. (Source: WALB)Foster students spent time at ASU this week. (Source: WALB)

    Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week.  High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day. 

    More >>

    Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week.  High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day. 

    More >>

  • How to help your dog with the heat and fireworks during the summer

    How to help your dog with the heat and fireworks during the summer

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:15:40 GMT
    Summer can be fun but it can also be very tough season on your dog. (Source: WALB)Summer can be fun but it can also be very tough season on your dog. (Source: WALB)

    Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.

    More >>

    Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.

    More >>

  • Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade'

    Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:15:08 GMT
    The group met on Thursday morning to discuss ways to unite the community. (Source: WALB)The group met on Thursday morning to discuss ways to unite the community. (Source: WALB)

    A group of South Georgia faith based leaders are coming together with the goal "to create unity" and they want your help.  Henry Thomas started the 'Call to Unity Crusade' in connection with the Georgia Music Association.  

    More >>

    A group of South Georgia faith based leaders are coming together with the goal "to create unity" and they want your help.  Henry Thomas started the 'Call to Unity Crusade' in connection with the Georgia Music Association.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly