Kids find role models during 'Ties that Bind' event

Kids paired up with community leaders to perfect a tie. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of of young boys in Dougherty County had a special opportunity to learn a thing or two from city and county leaders Thursday.

It was part of Phoebe's 5th annual 'Ties that Bind' Luncheon.

For those who do it often, it can be a simple process to make the perfect tie. For others it's a meaningful one.

"I feel like a man now," said James Durr as he tightened his perfectly tied bowtie.

Thanks to YouTube Durr is already an expert at making bowties.

For him and many others, Thursday's event was more than an opportunity to learn to tie the perfect knot. It was an opportunity to make a new kind of tie, the human kind.

"It helps us gain relationships with older men," said Durr. "We gain knowledge we haven't yet conserved."

The senior at Westover High School said the luncheon was filled with role models for him and other young men.

"I see what has transpired with them," said Dunn. "How they have gained a future from where they previously were."

Phoebe Health System's Community Benefits Coordinator Darrell Sabbs organized the event.

"Young people are 40 percent of the population but 100 percent of the future," he explained.

Sabbs said it's the people of the community's duty to build the young me.

"Young boys need mentoring shadowing comfort, they need to know they can dream their biggest dream," said Sabbs.

The MCLB's Commanding Officer Colonel James C. Carroll III shared his words of wisdom about how he reached his dreams with the boys.

He talked about the people who he looked up to.

"Those individuals who mentored me," Carroll told the audience. "I remember them to this day."

Durr's dream may not be forming the perfect knot on a tie, but Thursday's event gave him the courage to go after his ultimate dream.

