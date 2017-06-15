How to help your dog with the heat and fireworks during the summer

Dogs can suffer from heat stroke or exhaustion just like people. (Source: WALB)

Summer can be fun but it can also be very tough season on your dog. (Source: WALB)

Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.

Veterinarians said the pads on dogs feet are nothing more than a callous and have very little blood supply in them.

So, if they're not conditioned to being outside like hunting dogs, the pads can actually blister and burn from the hot pavement.

Dr. Steven Whatley with Bush Animal Clinic recommends starting out slow and building up.

"If you're going to do it, go for 10 minutes at a time or 15 minutes at a time, don't go out and do a three or five-mile run," explained Whatley. "Not only are you going to be having problems, your pet is going to have problems."

He also said dogs can suffer from heat stroke or exhaustion just like people.

And with the Fourth of July less than a month away, that means you're going to be hearing lots of fireworks. Although it's something you and your family may enjoy, most dogs don't.

But if it's something you can't keep your dog away from, how do you make sure they're comfortable?

One vet said last year, they had reports of dogs jumping fences and leaving their yards because they were afraid.

But vets actually have a remedy for their anxiety.

"It's the same Xanax for people. Let your veterinarian prescribe you the dose. Don't be grabbing your own Xanax out of your cabinet and giving it to your pet, but yeah it's the same thing," Whatley explained.

Dr. Whatley also said that while some pet owners think the thunder shirts will keep pets calm, he disagrees.

