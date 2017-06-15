'You're the hero': Officer goes above call of duty to rescue kitten

"Without her, we wouldn't have gotten it out," said Dr. Weidner. "You're the hero." (Source: Facebook)

A South Georgia police officer went above and beyond her call of duty this week to help a kitten stuck in a truck's engine. (Source: Facebook)

"You could hear it. It was screaming," said Dr. Rick Weidner, a veterinarian in Cordele.

Monday brought a scary start at Dr. Weidner's Veterinary Clinic.

A woman came to the clinic saying a kitten was stuck in the engine to her truck.

"She said it had been in there 24 hours," said Weidner.

Weidner said the unidentified woman told him a mechanic tried to get the cat out, but couldn't.

"It would have died, for sure," he said.

So, he called 911 who then dispatched Cordele Police Officer Amy Stokes.

"I did not want that kitten to die under that car hood," said Stokes.

Though she has a background in working with animals, Officer Stokes' 'animal control officer' title doesn't necessarily include rescuing tiny animals from engines, but she responded nevertheless.

"She got the hood popped, and points and says, 'I can't get it out.' She's like, 'it's going to die in there if we don't get it out.' I said let me see what I can do," said Officer Stokes.

She worked to get the kitten's head out of a small hole in the engine.

"I went to touch to try to maneuver and I burned my hand on it," Stokes said. "It was just hot. I didn't want it to die that way."

As soon as she pulled the kitten out, Stokes said she heard several thank yous.

As Weidner and Stokes met again Thursday, the veterinarian made sure she knew he thinks of her as a hero.

"Without her, we wouldn't have gotten it out," said Weidner. "You're the hero."

The unidentified woman told Stokes she did plan to keep the kitten and raise it as her pet.

