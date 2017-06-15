Cordele Police search for answers in unsolved armed robberies - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cordele Police search for answers in unsolved armed robberies

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
Cordele Police have offered a $1,000 reward for answers in an unsolved armed robbery. (Source: Cordele PD) Cordele Police have offered a $1,000 reward for answers in an unsolved armed robbery. (Source: Cordele PD)
On June 3, police say a man grabbed an employee inside Auto Zone on 16th Avenue and made the employee open the safe. (Source: Cordele PD) On June 3, police say a man grabbed an employee inside Auto Zone on 16th Avenue and made the employee open the safe. (Source: Cordele PD)
He got away with an unknown amount of money. (Source: Cordele PD) He got away with an unknown amount of money. (Source: Cordele PD)
Witnesses said a man in a blue jacket went into KFC, also located on 16th Ave., and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. (Source: WALB) Witnesses said a man in a blue jacket went into KFC, also located on 16th Ave., and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. (Source: WALB)
Cordele Police Lieutenant Ketorie Sales urged anyone who knows anything about either crime to come forward. (Source: WALB) Cordele Police Lieutenant Ketorie Sales urged anyone who knows anything about either crime to come forward. (Source: WALB)
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

Cordele Police have offered a $1,000 reward for answers in an unsolved armed robbery.

The city has had two armed robberies in the past two weeks.

Now, police are making changes to stop more armed robberies from happening, but officers need the public's help getting these criminals off the streets.

On June 3, police say a man grabbed an employee inside Auto Zone on 16th Avenue and made the employee open the safe.

He got away with an unknown amount of money.

Then, on June 12, witnesses said a man in a blue jacket went into KFC, also located on 16th Ave., and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Thursday, Cordele Police Lieutenant Ketorie Sales urged anyone who knows anything about either crime to come forward.

"Think of it if it was your family member in that store that somebody pointed a gun at or shoved to the ground," said Lt. Sales. "It's just do the right thing. It's the humane thing to do is just tell."

The Cordele Police Department has a $1,000 reward up for grabs for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect in the auto zone armed robbery.

If you know anything about either crime, you're asked to call Cordele Police at (229) 276-2921.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU hosts camp for local foster students

    ASU hosts camp for local foster students

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:29:25 GMT
    Foster students spent time at ASU this week. (Source: WALB)Foster students spent time at ASU this week. (Source: WALB)

    Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week.  High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day. 

    More >>

    Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week.  High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day. 

    More >>

  • How to help your dog with the heat and fireworks during the summer

    How to help your dog with the heat and fireworks during the summer

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:15:40 GMT
    Summer can be fun but it can also be very tough season on your dog. (Source: WALB)Summer can be fun but it can also be very tough season on your dog. (Source: WALB)

    Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.

    More >>

    Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.

    More >>

  • Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade'

    Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:15:08 GMT
    The group met on Thursday morning to discuss ways to unite the community. (Source: WALB)The group met on Thursday morning to discuss ways to unite the community. (Source: WALB)

    A group of South Georgia faith based leaders are coming together with the goal "to create unity" and they want your help.  Henry Thomas started the 'Call to Unity Crusade' in connection with the Georgia Music Association.  

    More >>

    A group of South Georgia faith based leaders are coming together with the goal "to create unity" and they want your help.  Henry Thomas started the 'Call to Unity Crusade' in connection with the Georgia Music Association.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly