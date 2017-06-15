Cordele Police search for answers in unsolved armed robberies

Cordele Police Lieutenant Ketorie Sales urged anyone who knows anything about either crime to come forward. (Source: WALB)

Cordele Police have offered a $1,000 reward for answers in an unsolved armed robbery.

The city has had two armed robberies in the past two weeks.

Now, police are making changes to stop more armed robberies from happening, but officers need the public's help getting these criminals off the streets.

On June 3, police say a man grabbed an employee inside Auto Zone on 16th Avenue and made the employee open the safe.

He got away with an unknown amount of money.

Then, on June 12, witnesses said a man in a blue jacket went into KFC, also located on 16th Ave., and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Thursday, Cordele Police Lieutenant Ketorie Sales urged anyone who knows anything about either crime to come forward.

"Think of it if it was your family member in that store that somebody pointed a gun at or shoved to the ground," said Lt. Sales. "It's just do the right thing. It's the humane thing to do is just tell."

The Cordele Police Department has a $1,000 reward up for grabs for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect in the auto zone armed robbery.

If you know anything about either crime, you're asked to call Cordele Police at (229) 276-2921.

