Surge protector shorts, sparks house fire on Nixon Drive in Albany

Albany firefighters responded to a house fire on Nixon Drive Thursday afternoon.

Fire investigators said the homeowner was moving materials around in a bedroom and moved a surge protector that shorted.

The electrical short sparked a fire in the heavily packed room.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Firefighters estimated that the home sustained about $30,000 in damages, with fire and smoke damage to the bedroom and adjoining hall.

