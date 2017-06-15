Surge protector shorts, sparks house fire on Nixon Drive in Alba - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Surge protector shorts, sparks house fire on Nixon Drive in Albany

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
A short in a surge protector sparked a fire on Nixon Drive on Thursday. (Source: WALB) A short in a surge protector sparked a fire on Nixon Drive on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Firefighters estimated that the home sustained about $30,000 in damages. (Source: WALB) Firefighters estimated that the home sustained about $30,000 in damages. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany firefighters responded to a house fire on Nixon Drive Thursday afternoon.

Fire investigators said the homeowner was moving materials around in a bedroom and moved a surge protector that shorted.

The electrical short sparked a fire in the heavily packed room.  

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Firefighters estimated that the home sustained about $30,000 in damages, with fire and smoke damage to the bedroom and adjoining hall.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU hosts camp for local foster students

    ASU hosts camp for local foster students

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:29:25 GMT
    Foster students spent time at ASU this week. (Source: WALB)Foster students spent time at ASU this week. (Source: WALB)

    Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week.  High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day. 

    More >>

    Dozens of foster kids in Dougherty County are getting the full college experience this week.  High school students got the chance to stay in the dorms at ASU and participate in activities on campus all day. 

    More >>

  • How to help your dog with the heat and fireworks during the summer

    How to help your dog with the heat and fireworks during the summer

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:15:40 GMT
    Summer can be fun but it can also be very tough season on your dog. (Source: WALB)Summer can be fun but it can also be very tough season on your dog. (Source: WALB)

    Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.

    More >>

    Many people enjoy spending more time outside during the summer, and so do pets, but people need to remember that pets paws can be sensitive.

    More >>

  • Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade'

    Group forms 'Call to Unity Crusade'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:15:08 GMT
    The group met on Thursday morning to discuss ways to unite the community. (Source: WALB)The group met on Thursday morning to discuss ways to unite the community. (Source: WALB)

    A group of South Georgia faith based leaders are coming together with the goal "to create unity" and they want your help.  Henry Thomas started the 'Call to Unity Crusade' in connection with the Georgia Music Association.  

    More >>

    A group of South Georgia faith based leaders are coming together with the goal "to create unity" and they want your help.  Henry Thomas started the 'Call to Unity Crusade' in connection with the Georgia Music Association.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly