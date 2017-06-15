WALB visits Cordele for annual Watermelon Festival

"People like watermelons. It's fun," said Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WALB)

Cordele's Watermelon Festival has made its return to the Watermelon Capital of the World, and of course, WALB plays a huge part.

Thursday, WALB's Karla Heath-Sands joined people representing different events to broadcast a live 30 minute show from Flint River Pottery.

There are more than 30 events included at the Watermelon Festival, which is the oldest festival in the state of Georgia.

"People like watermelons. It's fun," said Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce. "They know you can come to Cordele and get a really good tasting melon. All the activities we have, that brings the community together."

On Thursday, June 22, WALB will make another stop in Cordele for the Going Mobile Community Tour.

You can join Catherine Patterson, Jim Wallace and Jake Wallace live at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Crisp County Courthouse, pending weather conditions.

