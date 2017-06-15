Albany crews spend hours battling blaze on Hilltop Drive

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m.

Investigators said a tree fell on the roof and knocked the weather head on the tar roof loose.

A spark smoldered for several hours before spreading to a shingled portion of the roof, sparking a huge blaze.

First responders worked for several hours to ventilate the roof and had to use a great deal of water to stop the fire.

Firefighters said there was extensive fire damage in the entire roof area.

