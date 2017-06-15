Editorial: Albany Civic Center: Are we getting our money's worth?

Have you attended a concert lately at the Albany Civic Center? If not, you’re certainly not alone.

Last week Grammy winner Vince Gill played to a sold out crowd in Tifton. Dwight Yoakam will be playing there in November.

Wild Adventures in Valdosta has 15 all-star concerts scheduled in 2017. The Perry Fairground books great concerts each and every year in the fall.

Since these area concerts are well attended, and the artists are willing to come here, why are they not booked in Albany?

What do we have at the Albany Civic Center for the coming months, comedian Katt Williams.

Taxpayers are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to fund the Albany Civic Center and we want to know what we are getting for our money.

The director of the Albany Civic Center said that the facility is constantly reaching out to promoters to bring different acts to the area. We sure would like to know who.

Joel Holmes said the center depends on state and local promoters to bring shows and concerts to the facility.

No, actually the successful venues work hard to contact everyone touring the country, looking for those heading south to a Florida event, or traveling north from Florida, and try to book an open date in Albany.

Holmes said the Albany Civic Center follows similar protocol as other area venues, but booking acts here has some challenges.

“A lot of times we have a lot of promoters at once calling, a lot of times it’s complications with the date. Promoters, a lot of times will call and have a specific date only that they have an opportunity to bring someone and if we have something else in the building, that can be a challenge,” Holmes said.

Well, of course we are asking why are others so successful in booking artists and events?

Right now, a study is being done to see what city leaders can do to better manage the facility.

The study will be presented to commissioners within the next few months. Changes are long overdue and should take place immediately.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10