Albany organizations provide hope, items for storm victims

Storm victims continue to struggle even five months after January's storms wreaked havoc on our region.

Multiple organizations worked together to provide a glimpse of hope for those victims on Thursday.

Cutliff Grove Family Resource Center and World Vision International opened their doors to victims from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of the items available included clothing, cleaning supplies, food, personal hygiene items, bedding and rugs.

Christina Moore said she lost everything after the January 22nd storms.

She said recovering from those storms is not something that will happen overnight.

"I can't say enough of how much need there really is because it's very widespread. Lots of need. People don't understand that haven't been here, haven't come to see what we've gone through and are still going through, they don't understand the need we still have," said Christina Moore.

Juanita Nixon, Executive Director of Cutliff Grove Family Resource Center/World Vision International, said, "This is a continuing process that we're trying to help and to give back some hope."

Aspire was also there to offer resources available for those with mental or medical needs.

