Drug charges dismissed in Albany death investigation

Charges have been dismissed against a man who was accused of drug possession in May.

Tervous Thomas, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana after DeMarcus Jamal Wright died in what police called a drug deal that went wrong on May 11. Albany police said on Thursday that Thomas' charges have been dismissed.

Wright was found with a gunshot wound to the head after he crashed his vehicle into an apartment building.

Dadreon Klavell Dave, 18, was arrested and charged in May with murder in Wright's death.

